Etienne caught one pass for two yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Etienne has now played just four offensive snaps through two games this season but has recorded a touch on two of those opportunities. Even so, the rookie from Georgia's primary role appears to be as Carolina's top return man after tallying 101 total return yards on five attempts in Week 2. Etienne is expected to continue playing behind both Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle in the Panthers' backfield heading into Week 3, when the Falcons travel to Carolina.