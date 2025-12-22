Etienne received no offensive touches but tallied 33 punt-return yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

The 21-year-old has gone without an offensive touch in five of the Panthers' last seven games, suggesting he's firmly behind both Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard in the team's backfield. Etienne has now tallied 642 kick-return yards and 160 punt-return yards while appearing in all 15 of Carolina's contests this season. He's expected to remain the team's top return man in the Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.