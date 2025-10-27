Etienne rushed four times for 16 yards during Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

The rookie running back from Georgia was not involved in the Panthers' offense until late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, receiving four consecutive carries. Etitenne also contributed on special teams, logging a career-high 100 kick-return yards and 13 punt-return yards on six opportunities. He's expected to continue playing a depth role in Carolina's backfield heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.