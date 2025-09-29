Etienne rushed seven times for 33 yards during Sunday's 42-13 loss to the Patriots.

With the Patriots hokding a 36-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Etienne saw increased offensive work as Carolina benched its starters. The 2025 fourth-round pick played a career-high 11 offensive snaps and rushed for 33 yards, highlighted by a 22-yard carry. However, he was still out-touched by Chuba Hubbard (13 touches) and Rico Dowdle (10 touches), indicating that he remains firmly behind them in the Panthers' backfield. Etienne is likely to remain a depth option while continuing to operate as the team's top return man heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins.