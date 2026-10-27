Etienne posted six carries for eight yards and reeled in all two targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 43-13 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Etienne made his second appearance of the 2026 campaign after missing the first four games due to an ankle injury. Although he was slightly more productive than he was in the Week 6 win over the Eagles, it was still an underwhelming showing overall. Etienne should continue to occupy the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. However, Chuba Hubbard is anticipated to nearly monopolize the touches out of the backfield moving forward, so it doesn't really matter who is behind him.