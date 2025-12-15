Panthers' Trevor Etienne: No offensive snaps in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne didn't play a single offensive snap but logged 25 kick-return yards and 16 punt-return yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.
The rookie running back from Georgia has now gone without an offensive snap in three of the Panthers' last five games. He's primarily contributed as Carolina's top return man this season, recording 642 kick-return yards and 127 punt-return yards across 14 appearances. Etienne is expected to remain a depth piece in the Panthers' backfield while continuing to contribute on special teams in the Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers.
