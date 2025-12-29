Etienne played three of the Panthers' 52 offensive snaps and tallied 91 kick-return yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Etienne hasn't received a carry since the Panthers' Week 11 win over the Falcons, playing just nine offensive snaps over the team's last five games. The Georgia product has operated as Carolina's top return man this season, recording 733 punt-return yards and 160 kick-return yards across 16 appearances. Expect the rookie running back to contribute primarily on special teams while Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard handle the Panthers' backfield duties in the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers on Saturday.