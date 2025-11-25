Panthers' Trevor Etienne: No touches vs. San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne went without an offensive touch in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.
All of the Panthers' backfield work went to Rico Dowdle (10 touches for 74 yards) and Chuba Hubbard (seven touches for 43 yards), suggesting Etienne remains a minimal portion of the offensive game plan. Etienne, a 2025 fourth-round pick from Georgia, has now recorded 528 kick-return yards and 96 punt-return yards through Carolina's first 12 games. He's expected to remain the team's primary return man in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.
