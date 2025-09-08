Etienne rushed one time for four yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The 2025 fourth-round pick from Georgia appears firmly behind both Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle in Carolina's backfield, as Etienne played just two offensive snaps Sunday. However, the 21-year-old served as the Panthers' top kick and punt returner, logging 43 kick-return yards. Etienne is expected to remain a depth option in Carolina's backfield ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals.