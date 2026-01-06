Etienne rushed 20 times for 94 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards across 17 regular-season games in 2025. Additionally, he recorded 733 kick-return yards and 163 punt-return yards.

The 2025 fourth-round pick from Georgia was buried behind Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers' backfield, so it's no surprise he didn't see much offensive work throughout his rookie campaign. However, Etienne established himself as Carolina's top return man, finishing the regular season with the 19th-most kick-return yards in the NFL. While Dowdle is set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Panthers will still have Hubbard and 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee) under contract next season, suggesting the backfield could remain crowded. As a result, Etienne will likely remain one of Carolina's top return specialists following the team's 2025 playoff run.