Etienne took three carries for 26 yards and saw three incomplete targets in Thursday's 19-10 preseason loss to Pittsburgh.

With Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle rested, Etienne got the start and broke free for a 28-yard gain on his first run. He got stuffed on his other two carries, however, and didn't have any luck on his targets. Etienne likely will enter Week 1 as Carolina's No. 3 running back, but the fourth-round pick could reasonably challenge Dowdle for the second spot on the depth chart this year.