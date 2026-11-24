Etienne rushed six times for 29 yards, caught one pass for seven yards, logged 36 kick return yards and eight punt return yards in the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Etienne did it all in Week 11 while only playing 10 offensive snaps and nine special-teams snaps. Despite the low snap counts, the running back influenced many areas of the box score. Etienne continues to be the reserve option behind bell-cow back Chuba Hubbard, who continues to amass carries and touchdowns for the Panthers offense.