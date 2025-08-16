Etienne rushed seven times for 18 yards, brought in his only target for seven yards and ran back two kickoffs for 45 yards in the Panthers' 20-3 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie was the third back in behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, and although he managed just modest gains on the ground, he offered reasonable production with his touches as a receiver and returner. Etienne appears to be in line to open the regular season in the same slotting in the backfield pecking order that was featured Saturday, while also potentially seeing time as a returner on occasion.