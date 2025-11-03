Etienne played just two of the Panthers' 54 offensive snaps and logged 70 kick-return yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

Etienne was not a part of the Panthers' offensive game plan in Week 9 and played behind Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, tying his fewest offensive snaps in a game this season. However, the rookie running back still contributed on special teams, returning three kicks for 70 yards. Through his first nine NFL games, Etienne has logged 21 touches for 101 yards and 464 total return yards across 117 total snaps (68 on special teams, 49 on offense). He's likely to play another depth role in Carolina's backfield heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.