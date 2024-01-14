Hill finished the regular season with 48 tackles (30 solo), one interception on six passes defended and one forced fumble in 16 games.
Hill started three games after joining the Panthers in August. The 32-year-old has been on three teams in as many seasons and could find himself in another new situation as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
