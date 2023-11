Hill recorded eight tackles (three solo) and three passes defensed in Sunday's 33-10 loss versus the Cowboys.

Hill played more than 35 defensive snaps (53) for just the second time this season in Week 11, and he parlayed the expanded opportunity into his most impressive statistical game of the year, tallying more than four tackles for the first time in 2023. However, if CJ Henderson (concussion) is able to return for Week 12, Hill could see his playing time shrink again.