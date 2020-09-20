Pride will be replaced by Rasul Douglas in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Pride was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 1, performing well with seven tackles (four solo) in the loss. The rookie played 92 percent of the team's defensive snaps last week, so it's a bit surprising that he was demoted from the starting line up. Pride will certainly still have a role in the defense, however, don't expect his production to equal last week's.