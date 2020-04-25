Panthers' Troy Pride: Heading to Carolina

The Panthers selected Pride in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

The Panthers continue to rebuild the defense under new head coach Matt Rhule. Pride put together a blazing 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine to go along with a number of other positive athletic intangibles. It's a bit surprising to see the Notre Dame product slip as far as he did in the draft, but a lack of true consistency likely aided in his Day 3 selection. He'll likely compete for a starting spot opposite Donte Jackson.