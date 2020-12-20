Coach Matt Rhule said Sunday that Pride will undergo an MRI on his hip, and is doubtful for Week 16 against Washington, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The rookie out of Notre Dame suffered the groin injury in Saturday's loss to the Packers, as it appears there is some concern over the severity of the injury. Corn Elder stepped into a larger with Pride sidelined Saturday, so he'll be the favorite to do so again in Week 16 in the likely event Pride is sidelined. Expect the team to update Pride's status as needed heading into next week.