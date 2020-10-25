Pride will start at cornerback Sunday against the Saints following news that Rasul Douglas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick will make his third start of the season, and he's been a consistent contributor all year. With Douglas out, Pride is expected to handle a full workload with little competition. He's had typical rookie growing pains in coverage this season, allowing a 132.2 passer rating and two touchdowns when targeted, but Sunday's matchup should be a bit easier because Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) are both inactive.