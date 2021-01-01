site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Troy Pride: Unlikely to play Week 17
Pride (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The 22-year-old practiced as a limited participant the past two days, but he remains unlikely to play in the season finale. Pride likely will finish his rookie campaign with 42 tackles (27 solo) and two passes defensed in 14 games.
