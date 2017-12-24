Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Active Sunday
Larsen (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Larsen is returning from a two game absence due to his foot injury. He's expected to return to his role as the primary backup to starting center Ryan Kalil.
More News
-
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Sports questionable designation•
-
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...