Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Back from COVID-19 list
The Panthers activated Larsen from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Larsen is now able to return to team activities and will slot into a reserve role Sunday against the Chiefs.
