Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Calf injury
Larsen did not practice Wednesday due to a calf strain, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Larsen handled a versatile reserve gig for the Panthers last season, and he'll be in good position to reprise a similar role in 2020 when healthy.
