Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Does not practice Wednesday
Larsen (foot) did not participate at the Panthers practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Larsen suffered the injured in Week 10's win over the Dolphins and was able to return to the game, but the Panthers are still being cautious after their bye week. The 26-year-old still expects to be able to play against the Jets on Sunday.
