Larsen (foot) didn't participate during the Panthers' practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Larsen suffered the injury in the team's Week 10 win over the Dolphins and was able to return to the game, but the Panthers are still being cautious with the lineman even after their bye week. The 26-year-old still expects to be able to play against the Jets on Sunday.

