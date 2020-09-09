site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-tyler-larsen-good-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Larsen (calf) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report and will be available for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Larsen is expected to fill a reserve role on the interior offensive line to being the 2020 season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read