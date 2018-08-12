Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Has hyperextended elbow
Larsen's arm injury has been clarified as a hyperextended elbow, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Larsen missed Saturday's practice and was seen with a brace on his arm. The team stated that Larsen would be able to play if it were the regular season and they're merely holding him out for precautionary reasons.
