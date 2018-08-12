Larsen's arm injury has been clarified as a hyperextended elbow, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Larsen missed Saturday's practice and was seen with a brace on his arm. The team stated that Larsen would be able to play if it were the regular season and they're merely holding him out for precautionary reasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...