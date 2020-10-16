site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Lands on COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2020
Larsen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
The team hasn't announced whether Larsen tested positive for COVID-19 or if the move is related to the contact tracing protocols. Regardless, the
Panthers will need to rely on someone else should starting center Matt Paradis suffer an injury. More News
