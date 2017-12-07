Larsen (foot) did not practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Larsen is dealing with a lingering foot injury and was most recently seen wearing a walking boot on Monday. Larsen has filled in as the starting center while Ryan Kalil has dealt with a neck injury, but Kalil is back and practice and looks to be on track to play Sunday.

