Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Not practicing Thursday
Larsen (foot) did not practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Larsen is dealing with a lingering foot injury and was most recently seen wearing a walking boot on Monday. Larsen has filled in as the starting center while Ryan Kalil has dealt with a neck injury, but Kalil is back and practice and looks to be on track to play Sunday.
