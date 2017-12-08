Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Questionable for Week 14
Larsen (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Larsen's injury prevented him from practicing in any capacity this week, so it appears he's trending toward sitting out Sunday. Fortunately for the Panthers, starting center Ryan Kalil (neck), who is also listed as questionable, was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week and appears likely to play. Kalil's return would lessen the Panthers' need for Larsen's services.
