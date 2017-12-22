Larsen (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Larsen has missed back-to-back games due to a minor foot injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week. If Larsen is unable to play in Week 16, Greg Van Roten would likely serve as Ryan Kalil's backup at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories