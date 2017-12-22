Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Questionable for Week 16
Larsen (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Larsen has missed back-to-back games due to a minor foot injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week. If Larsen is unable to play in Week 16, Greg Van Roten would likely serve as Ryan Kalil's backup at center.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...