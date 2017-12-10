Larsen (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Larsen was unable to log a single practice throughout the week, so the Panthers have elected to keep him sidelined in Week 14. Starting center Ryan Kalil (neck) is back in the lineup, while Greg Van Roten figures to provide depth on the offensive line as well.

