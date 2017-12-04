Larsen was seen sporting a walking boot on his left foot Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Larsen last dealt with a foot injury two weeks ago, but he was active for Week 12's matchup with the Jets and Week 13 against the Saints. The boot is likely just a precautionary measure for the center, but more information on Larsen's health should be released later this week.

