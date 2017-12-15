Larsen (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

With right guard Trai Turner (concussion) already ruled out for Sunday's game, Larsen could further inhibit the Panthers' offensive line depth. Still, Larsen still is just a backup, so more injuries would have to occur for his absence to become troubling.

