Larsen (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Starting center Ryan Kalil is active for the first time in weeks, which will cut down on Larsen's snap count. However, head coach Ron Rivera wants to ease Kalil into the mix, so expect to still see Larsen snapping balls for a good chunk of Sunday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

