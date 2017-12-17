Panthers' Tyler Larsen: Won't play Sunday
Larsen (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Larsen was listed as questionable but finished the week not practicing so this isn't overly surprising. It's the second consecutive missed game for the 26-year-old and leaves the Panthers short on offensive line depth.
