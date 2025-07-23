The Panthers signed Mabry to a contract Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Mabry spent the previous five campaigns in Seattle's organization and got into 12 regular-season games, catching his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in 2022. He'll get a chance to compete for a depth role in the Panthers' tight-end corps, though he'll likely need to make a strong impression to make the season-opening roster.