The Panthers placed Mabry (undisclosed) on the injured reserve list Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The nature of Mabry's injury isn't clear, but by being placed on IR, the 28-year-old tight end will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Panthers. Mabry spent most of the 2024 campaign on the Seahawks' practice squad but did appear in two regular-season games, playing 10 snaps (four on offense, six on special teams) without otherwise showing up on the box score.