The Panthers signed Dodson from the practice squad to the active roster Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dodson joined the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 1 after being let go by the Dolphins two days prior. The seventh-year pro is now on the Panthers' 53-man roster and will provide interior depth at linebacker behind starters Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke. Dodson logged a career-high 129 tackles (72 solo), including 5.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season games with the Dolphins last year, adding three pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.