Dodson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dodson was signed to the Panthers' active roster this past Monday after originally inking a deal to the team's practice squad Sept. 1. He will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's NFC South showdown, and his next chance to play is Week 3 against the Browns on Sept. 27. Claudin Cherelus, Isaiah Simmons and Jackson Kuwatch will provide depth at inside linebacker behind starters Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke.