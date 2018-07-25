Panthers' Vernon Butler: Accused of assault
Butler was recently accused of assaulting a woman at a club in Dallas, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Butler reported to Panthers training camp Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the accusation became public. Charges haven't been filed, as police are still in the process of investigating.
More News
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Posts 13 tackles in 2017•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Returns to action•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Full participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Returns to practice as full participant•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Out for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB spotlight: Don't reach for Jimmy G
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...