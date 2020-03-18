Panthers' Vernon Butler: Another Panther to Buffalo
Butler has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills for around $16 million that can be worth up to $18 million, with $9.3 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As we've seen over and over, the Buffalo brass continues to pluck former talent from the Panthers, where much of the coaching staff and Bills GM Brandon Beane have ties from earlier in their careers. Butler finished the 2019 season with 32 tackles, six sacks and three fumbles forced in 14 games played. The 2016 first-rounder can play a few different spots along the line, though the early guess is he'll work in a rotation with Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips and fellow new signee Quinton Jefferson to form a pretty formidable defensive tackle rotation.
