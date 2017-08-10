Play

Butler (knee) is believed to have only suffered a sprain during Wednesday's preseason game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Butler exited the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday night after going down in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the damage.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories