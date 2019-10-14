Butler had two sacks and forced two fumbles in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Butler finished the first half with quite the flurry, sacking and stripping Jameis Winston on consecutive downs, with the Panthers pouncing on his second swipe. In four games played thus far, Butler has actually forced a fumble on all three of his sacks, giving the former first-rounder his best start to a season already.