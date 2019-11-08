Butler (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers and will be a game-time decision, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Butler suffered a groin injury during Week 9's loss to the Titans, but he appears to have a fair chance at playing through the issue Sunday versus the Packers. In the event that the veteran were forced to miss any time, however, Bryan Cox and Efe Obada would be candidates to receive increased snaps.