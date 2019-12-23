Butler could be waived by the Panthers after getting ejected from Sunday's loss to the Colts after punching Jack Doyle, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Interim coach Perry Fewell said "all options are open", and benching for the season finale against the Saints is also on the table. This was a prove-it season for the 2016 first-round pick, as the Panthers didn't pick up his 2020 option, but Butler picked up the pace this season with a career-high six sacks through 13 games.