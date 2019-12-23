Play

Butler could be waived by the Panthers after getting ejected from Sunday's loss to the Colts after punching Jack Doyle, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Interim coach Perry Fewell said "all options are open", and benching for the season finale against the Saints is also on the table. This was a prove-it season for the 2016 first-round pick, as the Panthers didn't pick up his 2020 option, but Butler picked up the pace this season with a career-high six sacks through 13 games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends