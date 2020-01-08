Panthers' Vernon Butler: Enjoys contract season
Butler finished the 2019 season with 32 tackles (22 solo), six sacks and three fumbles forced in 14 games played.
Butler, a first-round pick in 2016, managed just two sacks through his first three seasons. However, with the incentive of playing in the final year of his rookie deal after having his fifth-year option declined, the defensive tackle finally showed why Carolina regarded him so highly coming out of college. With career-best production across the board, the 25-year-old could now be in line for a nice payday as a free agent this offseason.
