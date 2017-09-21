Play

Butler returned from a shoulder injury was a full participant at practice Thursday. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Butler tweaked his shoulder against the Bills on Sunday and played only 13 of 54 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old looks ready to go for Week 3, and will likely return to his role on Carolina's defensive line behind Kawann Short.

