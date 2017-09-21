Panthers' Vernon Butler: Full participant Thursday
Butler returned from a shoulder injury was a full participant at practice Thursday. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Butler tweaked his shoulder against the Bills on Sunday and played only 13 of 54 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old looks ready to go for Week 3, and will likely return to his role on Carolina's defensive line behind Kawann Short.
More News
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Returns to practice as full participant•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Limited participant Friday•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Practicing in full pads•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Hopes to be ready Week 1•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: MRI reveals good news•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...