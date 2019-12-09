Play

Butler had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Butler is enjoying his best season as a pro, as he now sports 24 tackles and five sacks through 11 games. After the Panthers declined his fifth-year option last offseason, Butler will push to finish strong ahead of free agency this spring.

